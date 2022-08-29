Police Searching for Suspected Car Burglars in Pembroke Pines Neighborhood

Police are searching Monday for as many as three people suspected of breaking into cars in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood.

Pembroke Pines Police sent out an alert originally urging residents to stay inside their homes in the Pelican Trace community, located on Northwest 142nd Avenue just north of Pines Boulevard.

ATTN RESIDENTS - **PELICAN TRACE COMMUNITY**: Officers are working an incident in the community and have set up a perimeter. 3 suspects have been breaking into vehicles & 1 possibly armed. **Please stay inside your homes until further notice** pic.twitter.com/AFCwyOU1kj — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 29, 2022

Police did not release details on the incidents, in which three people are suspected of breaking into vehicles with one person possibly being armed.

Shortly before 8 a.m., officers began clearing the area and told residents it was safe to leave their homes.