Police Seek People of Interest in Miami Beach Fatal Stabbing

Police are looking for three people who they say are persons of interest after an 18-year-old woman was stabbed and killed on Miami Beach.
The stabbing happened before 5 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue. The Miami Beach Police Department on Friday identified the victim as 18-year-old Jade Wilson.
Police also released surveillance footage of the altercation before the deadly stabbing. Three people are seen fighting on the sidewalk and two others jump into the brawl.
A second tape shows a female, wearing a jean jacket and a wig in her hand, running from the scene northbound on Collins Avenue. A male wearing all black also walks toward the same direction and is followed by another female with blonde hair.
Anyone with information about these individuals should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.