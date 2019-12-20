Police Seek People of Interest in Miami Beach Fatal Stabbing

Police are looking for three people who they say are persons of interest after an 18-year-old woman was stabbed and killed on Miami Beach.

The stabbing happened before 5 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue. The Miami Beach Police Department on Friday identified the victim as 18-year-old Jade Wilson.

Police also released surveillance footage of the altercation before the deadly stabbing. Three people are seen fighting on the sidewalk and two others jump into the brawl.

A second tape shows a female, wearing a jean jacket and a wig in her hand, running from the scene northbound on Collins Avenue. A male wearing all black also walks toward the same direction and is followed by another female with blonde hair.

Anyone with information about these individuals should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.