Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect During Traffic Stop in Miami

A man was shot and killed by a police officer during a confrontation following a traffic stop Tuesday in Miami, officials said.

The shooting happened before 5 p.m. in the area of NW 74th Street and 10th Avenue.

Miami Police officers stopped a vehicle and saw one of the two occupants was armed, Chief Manny Morales said in a news conference.

A confrontation ensued, and one of the police officers discharged his firearm, Morales said.

One suspect died at the scene, and the other was taken into custody.

The officer, a senior member of the department, will be placed on administrative leave, Morales said. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will join the investigation of the shooting.

The shooting happened near Miami Northwestern Senior High School but was not related to the school.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed a body lying on the street as paramedics and police surrounded the area.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.