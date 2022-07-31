Police Union Requests Fired BSO Deputy Gets His Job Back

Cellphone video that went viral showed Christopher Krickovich and Broward Sheriff’s Sgt. Greg LaCerra trying to subdue and arrest 15-year-old DeLucca Rolle in 2019.

A six-member Broward County jury found Christopher Krickovich not guilty after about three hours of deliberations and now the International Union of Police Associations is requesting to get his job back, a letter said.

According to a letter from the International Union of Police Associations, the evidence and circumstances surrounding Krickovich’s incident are "overwhelming" that he has committed no wrongdoing of the law or BSO’s Use of Force policy.

"The Professional Standard Committee after reviewing the Internal Affairs report and BSO’s Training Division concluded that there was no violation of BSO’s Use of Force policy or the law," the request states.

If convicted, Krickovich could have faced up to one year in the county jail and a $1,000 fine.

PSC had recommended no discipline for Krickovich, but Sheriff Gregory Tony disagreed and fired the former deputy, the letter said.

The letter is directed toward Sheriff Tony to reinstate Krickovich to the position of Deputy Sheriff immediately.