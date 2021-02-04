Jacksonville

Police: Young Child Shot in Jacksonville Neighborhood

Police tape
Getty Images

A 3-year-old was shot in the leg on Wednesday night in a Jacksonville neighborhood, police said.

The child was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, Jacksonville Sheriff's officials said in a news conference.

An investigation is underway to determine how the child was shot. But sheriff's said they were not searching for a suspect. They did not say whether the shooting was accidental.

The name of the child was not released.

The shooting is also being investigated by Children and Family Services, officials said.

No additional details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

JacksonvilleShotchild shot
