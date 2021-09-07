Poll: GOP Voters Support DeSantis, But Overall Popularity Declines

A large percentage of Florida's Republican voters continue to support Gov. Ron DeSantis, but his overall popularity has been declining in recent weeks amid the surge in COVID-19, a new poll shows.

In the Morning Consult Political Intelligence poll of 4,174 registered Florida voters conducted Aug. 21-30, 48% approve of DeSantis' job performance, while 48% disapprove. A similar poll conducted from June 22 to July 1 showed 54% approval to 40% disapproval.

The first-term Florida governor’s approval among Republicans remained strong at 83%, compared to 87% in the earlier poll. Approval among Democrats was at 21% compared to 24% in the previous poll.

But among independents, DeSantis' approval has dropped 10 percentage points, from 50% to 40%, according to the poll. Disapproval among independents has gone from 38% to 51%.

The poll was taken as the state experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, and while DeSantis fought public school districts over mask mandates.