Ron DeSantis

Poll: GOP Voters Support DeSantis, But Overall Popularity Declines

By NBC 6

Getty Images

A large percentage of Florida's Republican voters continue to support Gov. Ron DeSantis, but his overall popularity has been declining in recent weeks amid the surge in COVID-19, a new poll shows.

In the Morning Consult Political Intelligence poll of 4,174 registered Florida voters conducted Aug. 21-30, 48% approve of DeSantis' job performance, while 48% disapprove. A similar poll conducted from June 22 to July 1 showed 54% approval to 40% disapproval.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The first-term Florida governor’s approval among Republicans remained strong at 83%, compared to 87% in the earlier poll. Approval among Democrats was at 21% compared to 24% in the previous poll.

But among independents, DeSantis' approval has dropped 10 percentage points, from 50% to 40%, according to the poll. Disapproval among independents has gone from 38% to 51%.

Local

Miami Beach 21 mins ago

Residents Frustrated After Mail Stolen From Boxes at Miami Beach Condo

COVID-19 8 hours ago

Teachers Union Hosts Covid Vaccine Site in Miami as Deaths, Infections Increase

The poll was taken as the state experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, and while DeSantis fought public school districts over mask mandates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Ron DeSantisFloridaCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us