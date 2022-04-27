Pompano Beach Student, 12, Arrested for School Shooting Threat

A 12-year-old middle school student was arrested for making a shooting threat against his Pompano Beach school, authorities said.

The student, who attends Crystal Lake Middle School, was arrested Tuesday on charges of making written threats to kill, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Officials said the student made a detailed plan to "infiltrate the school from all entrances" and "start little by little killing people."

Another student at the school learned of the threat and posted the information on social media as a warning to others, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A school resource deputy began investigating and identified the student who made the threat.

The student was arrested and brought to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

No weapons were recovered at the school, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing," BSO officials said.

"BSO reminds the community that these types of threats are taken seriously, investigated fully and could result in criminal charges," the sheriff's office said in a statement.