Popular YouTuber Behind Bars After Allegedly Assaulting Miami Beach Jogger: Police

A popular YouTube star is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a jogger in Miami Beach, Sunday night.

According to an arrest report, the incident began when 28-year-old Vitaly Zdorovetskiy jumped in front of a woman who was jogging on the 1700 block of Daytonia Road.

The jogger says Zdorovetskiy was approaching her with open arms, gesturing that he was trying to grab her.

Zdorovetskiy continued to block the jogger’s path before tackling the woman to the ground and “straddling” her, according to the report.

The woman told police she desperately screamed for help as Zdorovetskiy began punching her in the face and chest. The shouting caught the attention of a few nearby residents who witnessed the assault.

Zdorovetskiy retreated to his home - located on the same street - when witnesses began responding to the yells, according to the report.

Police say after witnesses identified Zdorovetskiy as the attacker, he was arrested at his home with no further incident.

The jogger suffered a laceration above her eye that required stitches, according to the report.

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is the creator of VitalyzdTv, a YouTube channel with 10.3 million subscribers which mainly focuses on prank videos.

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is facing one count of aggravated battery.