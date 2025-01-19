Man found dead in car in Little Havana: Police

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside his car in Little Havana, police said.

Several residents woke up early Sunday morning and saw a large police presence in their neighborhood.

According to Miami Police, they responded to the area of Northwest 14th Avenue and Second Street after receiving reports of man who was unresponsive in his car.

Once fire rescue arrived at the scene, officials pronounced the man deceased.

His identity has not been disclosed.

The 1400 block of Northwest Second Street is still completely blocked off by police officers.

NBC6 crews witnessed multiple officials investigating a black car that was parked diagonally on top of a sidewalk.

A crime scene investigations vehicle was also seen pulling up to the scene.

According to a neighbor, he was surprised to find so many police cars in his neighborhood and said the area is pretty calm.

“It’s terrible, yeah, it’s really really dangerous yeah, we don’t know what to expect now, you know, so you gotta be careful man, these days,” Guilermo Martinez said.

The area remains active as authorities continue to investigate how the man died.

This is a developing story.