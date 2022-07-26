Possible Lightning Strike Causes Damage to Home in Southwest Ranches

It was a close call Tuesday morning for a Southwest Ranches man after his home was damaged by a possible lightning strike.

Mario Dominguez told NBC 6 exclusively he was sitting in his bed drinking coffee with his dog Pepper while several storms rolled through the area when he heard a crash.

“All of a sudden it was just an explosion and the house shook," he said. "And it wasn’t like a bright white light, it was like a red, it was like being engulfed in a fire. It was like the whole house inside lit up red.”

Dominguez said the lightning strike left its mark with a fresh hold in the ground where grass had been Tuesday morning.

“I came out here and I just couldn’t believe it. It’s about 20 feet from the house,” he said. “I thought a plane had landed in my yard. The whole house shook. Stuff on my nightstand shook. Literally shook the entire home and the furniture.”

Dominguez called Davie Fire Rescue, who responds to the area where he lives, and firefighters came out to examine the home. Several light outlets were not working, but power was not knocked out in the entire home.

Fire rescue officials have not confirmed that the area was struck by lightning, but NBC 6 First Alert Weather meteorologist Adam Berg reported as much as two inches of rain fell in the area near Dominguez's home and conditions indicate lightning could have struck.

“Lucky, you know. Lucky that we didn’t get hit worse and that we’re all still here standing,” he said.