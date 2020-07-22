Florida

Postal Clerk Charged in Florida ID Theft Scheme

While working at a United States Postal Service location in St. Petersburg, Jasmine Wynne conspired with others to defraud federally insured financial institutions, according to the indictment

156449381
Getty Images

MIAMI, FL – NOVEMBER 15: A U.S. Postal Service mailbox stands on November 15, 2012 in Miami, Florida. The United States Postal Service reported a record annual yearly loss of $15.9 billion, more than triple the $5.1 billion loss last year. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Florida postal clerk stole mail and passport applications as part of an identify theft scheme, federal prosecutors said.

Jasmine Wynne, 30, of Ruskin, was arrested Monday, according to court records. A federal grand jury in Tampa returned an indictment last week with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, five counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of theft of a postal key.

While working at a United States Postal Service location in St. Petersburg, Wynne conspired with others to defraud federally insured financial institutions, according to the indictment.

Local

downtown miami 6 hours ago

Protester Speaks Out After Miami Police Chief Responds to Arrest

coronavirus testing 12 hours ago

Five Federal Drive-Thru COVID Testing Sites Set to Open in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties

Wynne opened mail to photograph personal information and did the same with U.S. passport applications, officials said. She then forwarded the photographs to others for use in a bank fraud scheme, investigators said.

The indictment also charges Wynne with stealing restricted postal arrow keys and giving them to co-conspirators. The special master keys open mail collection boxes and banks of mailboxes at locations like apartment complexes.

Wynne's attorney didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment from The Associated Press.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaUSPSidentity theft
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us