Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest Takes Over Miami Beach

Miami Beach is the fifth host for Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest this year, hosting the festival for the first time from December 14-15, 2019.
The event, which features live action from nine games across five match windows and is a joint effort from NBC Sports and the Premier League, is taking place at the historic Clevelander South Beach Hotel.
Local
Southampton v. West Ham takes center stage on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, while Arsenal v. Manchester City will be the main event on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Telemundo.
Premier League clubs are joining the action at the event, which will feature special guests, club mascots, fan events, contests and much more. For fans interested in attending, here are all the details you need to know.
And here are some more details on what to expect this weekend:
- In addition, Miami-based Telemundo Deportes – the exclusive Spanish language home of the Premier League in the U.S. – will have its biggest-ever fan festival presence with special production on location, including pre-game coverage featuring on-air experts Andres Cantor, Manuel Sol, Miguel Gurwitz and Copan Alvarez alongside Ana Jurka, co-host of Telemundo Deportes’ news and entertainment nightly show, Titulares y Mas. Cantor will call Sunday’s Arsenal-Manchester City match (11:30 a.m. ET) live from the fan fest, where fans can observe his play-by-play and famous goal call in person.
- Miami Heat all-star Jimmy Butler will join The 2 Robbies podcast this week to discuss his Premier League fandom. Additional activities NBC Sports’ PL team will participate in in Miami include: A tour of Little Havana in a classic car with Earle and Mustoe. A Miami cuisine tour and salsa dancing with Earle, Mustoe, and Martino. A cooking segment with Lowe and Chef James from Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Dia.
- Joining for the early kick-off on Saturday, when league leaders Liverpool take on Watford at 7:30 a.m. ET, will be former Watford captain and USMNT star Jay DeMerit.
- Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker will join the NBC Sports’ team for Saturday’s late kick-off when his old club West Ham United visit Southampton.
- In addition to DeMerit and Reo-Coker, former Brighton & Hove Albion striker Peter Ward, former Leicester City defender Gerry Taggart and former Aston Villa forward Juan Pablo Angel will also be in attendance to catch up with fans and get involved in some of the free activations, which include: Dancakes pancake art, airbrush tattoos, Premier League shirt printing and Nike’s fast feet cages.