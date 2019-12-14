Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest Takes Over Miami Beach

Miami Beach is the fifth host for Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest this year, hosting the festival for the first time from December 14-15, 2019.

The event, which features live action from nine games across five match windows and is a joint effort from NBC Sports and the Premier League, is taking place at the historic Clevelander South Beach Hotel.

Southampton v. West Ham takes center stage on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, while Arsenal v. Manchester City will be the main event on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Telemundo.

Premier League clubs are joining the action at the event, which will feature special guests, club mascots, fan events, contests and much more. For fans interested in attending, here are all the details you need to know.

And here are some more details on what to expect this weekend: