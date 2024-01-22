‘You took a part of us': Principal remembers 17-year-old honor student, athlete killed in Best Buy shooting

Police say one of the four people hit by gunfire outside a Plantation Best Buy Saturday night has died.

Terrance Farrington, 17, was an A and B honor roll student and a student athlete.

Delvin King, the principal of Youth Under Construction Youth Center, a private high school in Pompano Beach, described him as energetic and funny and said Farrington stood out.

He last spoke with Farrington Friday as he was getting on the bus.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"He was one of those students that all the teachers loved, all my administrators, even the bus driver,” King said. "It's been traumatizing to me, my staff and all the students and I know for someone, a mother to get that phone call, it has to do something to you mentally and physically emotionally."

Plantation Police say four people were walking out of the Best Buy on North Flamingo Road and Sunrise Boulevard Saturday night, when another group approached them and started shooting.

Two of the four were hit, including Farrington. He died at the hospital.

"This young man was an asset to me,” King said. “He was an asset to the school, asset to the mom, to the family. You took a part of us."

Police say two innocent bystanders were also shot. Detectives say the shooting was targeted. However King believes Farrington was not a target.

"In my belief and what I know him as and the student that I know, he had to be at the wrong place at the wrong time or with the wrong people at the wrong time,” King said.

King is now sharing this message from the teen's mother.

"If you saw something say something, if you heard something say something, the gun violence in this community has to stop,” King said.

Police say the suspects ran away. They say the targeted victims are not cooperating right now, so they don't have a clear motive.

On Tuesday, local leaders and pastors will join the students, faculty and staff at the high school to remember Farrington.