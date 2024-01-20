Four people injured in shooting at parking lot of Plantation Best Buy

At least four people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Best Buy in Plantation and police are on the hunt for the suspects Saturday night.

The shooting happened after 8 p.m. at the location on West Sunrise Boulevard, according to Plantation Police.

According to Det. Robert Rettig, four people were exiting the Best Buy when another group approached them.

At some point, two people got shot, Rettig said. One is in critical condition at the hospital and the other is stable.

Additionally, two bystanders — one inside the store and the other outside — were also shot, Rettig said. They are both in stable condition.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Footage from the scene showed blood on the pavement and that bullets had hit the glass of the store's entrance.

The suspects fled the scene, and no one has been taken into custody.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.