Prosecutors allege Alexander brothers' sexual violence dates back to high school in Miami

Details have emerged about the latest lawsuit naming a prominent luxury real estate broker and his identical twin brother, and images federal prosecutors say show the men were bragging about sexual violence starting at a young age in South Florida.

Several attorneys who represent some of the accusers say they are hearing from new women who claim they were attacked by Oren and Alon Alexander — and according to prosecutors, witnesses told them this has been happening since high school.

Oren and Alon Alexander, both 37, were ordered held without bond by Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer until a hearing Friday, where their attorney will attempt to free them on bail. State prosecutors contend both are flight risks and should stay in jail until trial.

Two of the three Alexander brothers accused in a sexual assault investigation involving dozens of victims who were violently raped as far back as over a decade ago in South Florida and New York were denied bond in a Miami-Dade court. NBC6's Christian Colón reports

The sweeping sex trafficking allegations involving the twins and older brother Tal say the three used their cash and connections to "carry out and conceal their crimes for years," according to a memo, "alleging a pattern of drugging and raping women, often as a group."

According to federal prosecutors, their investigation shows the brothers' violent behavior began when they were just teens in Miami. In a memo to a judge, they wrote the brothers "began engaging in acts of sexual violence, including gang rapes, while still in high school."

NBC6 obtained photos of the brothers’ yearbook from Michael Krop Senior High School — one photo of Oren Alexander describes his most memorable moment as "riding my first choo-choo train."

According to the memo, Tal Alexander also boasted about a "running train" –a term used to describe a group of men having sex with the same woman, one after another.

"To me, it shows this is a pattern of conduct that has gone on for over a decade, really," said Carissa Peebles, an attorney who represents a woman involved in a new civil lawsuit filed Thursday detailing an alleged attack in Miami Beach on New Year’s Eve of 2016.

Oren and Alon Alexander are now criminally charged in that incident.

"There was a lot of fear, she understood their status and wealth in society," Peebles said.

The complaint says the woman was lured by Alon Alexander to a supposed barbeque at his luxury condo on 58th and Collins.

"She obviously quickly realized no one was there," Peebles said.

It alleges Oren and Alon Alexander –along with a third man, Ohad Fisherman – locked her in a bedroom, where Fisherman pinned her shoulders down as both brothers forcibly raped her.

"It was very brutal and violent and calculated what they did," Peebles said.

That woman was not ready to do an interview, but she shared a statement with NBC6 that says in part, "If my decision to speak out encourages even one person to share their own truth, whether it’s about these brothers or anyone else, then this effort will have been worth it. No one should have to carry this burden alone, and I hope this serves as a reminder that justice starts with a single step forward."

The Alexanders' attorney, Joel Denaro, told NBC6 he was unable to comment.