Proud Boys Leader Went Undercover to Help FBI After 2013 Arrest: Court Records

The leader of the far-right, extremist group Proud Boys went undercover to assist Miami police and the FBI in multiple drug and illegal gambling investigations after he was arrested in 2013, NBC News reports.

According to a court transcript, 36-year-old Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, who is from Miami, began working with the FBI after he was arrested on federal fraud charges related to a scheme to sell stolen diabetic test strips well below market value.

At a 2014 court hearing, a prosecutor arguing for a reduced sentence for Tarrio told the judge Tarrio "was the one who wanted to talk to law enforcement, wanted to clear his name, wanted to straighten this out so that he could move on with his life."

Tarrio helped federal law enforcement prosecute 13 other people in two separate indictments, the prosecutor argued. His sentence was reduced from 30 months in prison to 16 months.

Tarrio did not respond to requests for comment from NBC 6 or NBC News. Reuters was the first to report Tarrio's cooperation with law enforcement. Tarrio denied working with police, telling the outlet, "I don’t know any of this. I don’t recall any of this."

Tarrio was arrested on Jan. 4, two days before the Capitol Siege, on weapons charges and ordered to stay out of the nation’s capital. Tarrio is accused of vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church last month.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

