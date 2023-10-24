Public transportation will soon be free in Miami-Dade. What to know

If you ride public transit in Miami-Dade County, listen up.
Starting Nov. 13, fares on county buses and the Metrorail service — including the Metromover and MetroConnect — will be free of charge.
Fares usually cost around $2.25 but will soon be free until the end of the year, Dec. 31.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
The free fare is part of phase 2 of Miami-Dade's Department of Transportation and Public Works' Better Bus network, a community-driven effort to improve the service of public transportation with greater frequency across the board.