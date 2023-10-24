transportation

Public transportation will soon be free in Miami-Dade. What to know

The free fare is part of phase 2 of Miami-Dade's Department of Transportation and Public Works' Better Bus network

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you ride public transit in Miami-Dade County, listen up.

Starting Nov. 13, fares on county buses and the Metrorail service — including the Metromover and MetroConnect — will be free of charge.

Fares usually cost around $2.25 but will soon be free until the end of the year, Dec. 31.

The free fare is part of phase 2 of Miami-Dade's Department of Transportation and Public Works' Better Bus network, a community-driven effort to improve the service of public transportation with greater frequency across the board. 

This article tagged under:

transportationMiami-Dade
