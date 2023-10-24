Public transportation will soon be free in Miami-Dade. What to know

If you ride public transit in Miami-Dade County, listen up.

Starting Nov. 13, fares on county buses and the Metrorail service — including the Metromover and MetroConnect — will be free of charge.

Fares usually cost around $2.25 but will soon be free until the end of the year, Dec. 31.

GREAT NEWS! Effective November 13, @gomiamidade rolls out the long-awaited Better Bus Network to better serve our riders. From November 13 through December 31, 2023, Transit will be fare-free across the entire system 🚍 🚈 🚝 pic.twitter.com/xgtuZSMuux — Miami-Dade DTPW (@GoMiamiDade) October 20, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The free fare is part of phase 2 of Miami-Dade's Department of Transportation and Public Works' Better Bus network, a community-driven effort to improve the service of public transportation with greater frequency across the board.