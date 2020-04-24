Publix Confirms Coronavirus Cases in 30 South Florida Locations: Report

In response to an report from the Miami Herald on, Publix confirmed to NBC 6 Friday that a total of 30 of its South Florida locations had reported employees testing positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson from the supermarket chain said that 12 new stores had reported cases on Friday, bringing the total of affected stores to 30.

The report from the Herald says that the stores are located all across South Florida, from Brickell to West Palm Beach.

In March, Publix announced it would begin so install plexiglass barriers at several locations in the store, including registers and pharmacies, in an effort to prevent spreading the virus during interaction with customers.

The company has also implemented temporary hours, including earlier closing times and a special hour designated for senior shoppers and first responders.