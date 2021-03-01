Publix Opens New COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Starting Today

More than 100 Publix stores across Miami-Dade and Broward will open up new vaccine spots starting at 7 a.m. Monday.

Officials with the grocery store chain say the online reservation system will be open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Last Friday, those slots filled up within an hour of the site opening. But if you are eligible for a vaccine and weren't able to book an appointment Friday, you can try again Monday, March 1st starting at 7 a.m.

People ages 65 and older must make an appointment through the online reservation system. For a full list of Publix vaccination locations: click here.

This will likely be an important week in the fight against COVID-19 as a third vaccine from Johnson & Johnson could be approved Monday, and a new executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis states that doctors, registered nurses and pharmacists may vaccinate people with high risk medical conditions in their own offices -- not through a state or county-run site.

As far as vaccines go, health experts say all three protect against COVID-19.

"All three of them are really quite good," said Dr. Anthony Fauci. "And people should take the one that's most available to them. If you go to a place and you have J&J, and that's the one that's available, I would take it. I personally would do the same thing."