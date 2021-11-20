Florida

Publix Places Purchase Limits on Select Items Due to Ongoing Shortages

Publix said demand for specific holiday items has also contributed to widespread shortages

By NBC 6

In this Jan. 29, 2021, file photo, a Publix Food & Pharmacy store where COVID-19 vaccinations were being administered in Delray Beach, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Supermarket giant Publix's slogan is "Where shopping is a pleasure" - but that may not be the case for some customers looking to purchase specific products during the holidays.

NBC affiliate WTLV-TV reports the company based in Florida is limiting customers to purchase two of select items at stores due to ongoing shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The limits are for all stores in our seven-state operating area," a representative for Publix told the station. "There is not a set time determined for these limits, and the list can change to include more items or remove items."

Items on the list for limited purchase include:

  • Canned cranberry sauce
  • Jarred gravy
  • Canned pie filling
  • Canola and vegetable oil
  • Cream cheese
  • Bacon
  • Rolled breakfast sausage
  • Paper napkins
  • Disposable plates, cups, and cutlery
  • Bath tissue
  • Refrigerated snacks
  • Sports drinks
  • Aseptic type juices
  • Canned cat food
  • Refrigerated pet food

Publix said demand for specific holiday items has also contributed to widespread shortages.

