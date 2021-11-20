Publix Places Purchase Limits on Select Items Due to Ongoing Shortages

Supermarket giant Publix's slogan is "Where shopping is a pleasure" - but that may not be the case for some customers looking to purchase specific products during the holidays.

NBC affiliate WTLV-TV reports the company based in Florida is limiting customers to purchase two of select items at stores due to ongoing shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The limits are for all stores in our seven-state operating area," a representative for Publix told the station. "There is not a set time determined for these limits, and the list can change to include more items or remove items."

Items on the list for limited purchase include:

Canned cranberry sauce

Jarred gravy

Canned pie filling

Canola and vegetable oil

Cream cheese

Bacon

Rolled breakfast sausage

Paper napkins

Disposable plates, cups, and cutlery

Bath tissue

Refrigerated snacks

Sports drinks

Aseptic type juices

Canned cat food

Refrigerated pet food

Publix said demand for specific holiday items has also contributed to widespread shortages.