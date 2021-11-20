Publix Places Purchase Limits on Select Items Due to Ongoing Shortages

Supermarket giant Publix's slogan is "Where shopping is a pleasure" - but that may not be the case for some customers looking to purchase specific products during the holidays.
NBC affiliate WTLV-TV reports the company based in Florida is limiting customers to purchase two of select items at stores due to ongoing shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The limits are for all stores in our seven-state operating area," a representative for Publix told the station. "There is not a set time determined for these limits, and the list can change to include more items or remove items."
Items on the list for limited purchase include:
- Canned cranberry sauce
- Jarred gravy
- Canned pie filling
- Canola and vegetable oil
- Cream cheese
- Bacon
- Rolled breakfast sausage
- Paper napkins
- Disposable plates, cups, and cutlery
- Bath tissue
- Refrigerated snacks
- Sports drinks
- Aseptic type juices
- Canned cat food
- Refrigerated pet food
Publix said demand for specific holiday items has also contributed to widespread shortages.
