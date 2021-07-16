Rain Chances Drop Friday Across South Florida Before Picking Up to Start Weekend

South Florida may get some relief from the wet weather Friday before the rain returns to start the weekend.

The weather forecast calls for mostly morning and midday showers and storms for your Friday with a pleasant beach breeze too. The breeze will be just strong enough to crank out a moderate rip current risk at our area beaches.

The afternoon should be mostly rain free as highs approach 90 degrees. Feels-like temperatures will approach 100 degrees.

Rain chances pick up a little Saturday and then drift lower Sunday. All in all, we are talking about 40-50 percent chances mostly during the first half of the day.

This pattern continues early next week with slightly warmer highs pushing into the low 90s. Rain chances pick up again by mid-week with the timing more during the afternoon. Highs will remain stuck around 91-92 degrees.