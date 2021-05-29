South Florida

Rain Chances Increase as South Florida Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you are making plans outdoors this Memorial Day Weekend, make sure to pack your umbrella just in case.

The best day of the holiday weekend will be today with rain chances at 20%. We’ll raise that to 30% Sunday and 50% Monday.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Local

Memorial Day 13 hours ago

Thousands of Boaters Expected to Hit the Water Over Memorial Day Weekend

Florida 15 hours ago

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Beach in Palm Beach

Expect highs all three days in the upper 80s with the humidity slowly creeping up each day.

Specifically for Saturday, there won’t be any rain at 12pm. Only a 10% chance by 3pm and up to about 30% by 6pm.

Specifically for Sunday, there won’t be any rain at 12pm. A 20% chance by 3pm and a 40% chance by 6pm.

Specifically for Monday, a good chance of rain in the early morning, some midday breaks, and then another round of rain in the afternoon.

This article tagged under:

South FloridaMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us