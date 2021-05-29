Rain Chances Increase as South Florida Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend

If you are making plans outdoors this Memorial Day Weekend, make sure to pack your umbrella just in case.

The best day of the holiday weekend will be today with rain chances at 20%. We’ll raise that to 30% Sunday and 50% Monday.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Expect highs all three days in the upper 80s with the humidity slowly creeping up each day.

Specifically for Saturday, there won’t be any rain at 12pm. Only a 10% chance by 3pm and up to about 30% by 6pm.

Specifically for Sunday, there won’t be any rain at 12pm. A 20% chance by 3pm and a 40% chance by 6pm.

Specifically for Monday, a good chance of rain in the early morning, some midday breaks, and then another round of rain in the afternoon.