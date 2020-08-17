Miami-Dade

Rain Chances Increase Starting Monday Afternoon Across South Florida

The area has transitioned into more of a calm morning, stormier afternoon pattern with scattered storms and hot temperatures

After a drier week across the area, South Florida will see more rain in the coming days with chances increasing of stronger storms each afternoon.

We have transitioned into more of a calm morning, stormier afternoon pattern with scattered storms and hot temperatures. Highs will top out around 94 degrees on Monday with feels like temperatures above 100.

Storms should fade early in the evening as rain chances move up this week with the middle and the later part of the week looking the most unsettled.

Storms will still be mostly the afternoon variety with highs topping out each day in the low 90s. 

