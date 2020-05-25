Memorial Day Weekend

Rainy Skies, Empty Streets This Memorial Day Weekend in South Florida

By Kim Wynne

Memorial Day weekend in Brickell was rain-filled, the streets nearly empty. The normally-packed sidewalks were free and clear due to Sunday's storms.

The area is also still reeling from COVID-19 closures. Most restaurants in Brickell are still take-out only, and won’t reopen until Wednesday.

“The environment is very different,” said Steven Martinez, a server for Balan’s Bar and Brasserie. “You still get a lot of the locals, but it’s just not the same.”

It’s the same story on Ocean Drive with the beach, hotels, and bars closed. Despite fewer people being out and about, police presence won’t be scaled back.

Miami Beach patrols will be out on the water, not just for safety checks but also to enforce social distancing.

