Rainy Tuesday Across South Florida, Keys Due to Impact From Elsa

While parts of South Florida will not be directly impact by Tropical Storm Elsa, the entire region will be feeling the wet weather as a result of the storm.

Elsa is making its close approach to Key West early Tuesday and the area has already seen tropical storm wind gusts to 50 mph across the lower Keys and heavy rain will be a factor as well.

Rainfall totals could hit 6" or more by the end of the day along with 1-2' of storm surge on top of that. Miami-Dade and Broward will see less rain and wind, but it will still be an unsettled day.

Scattered showers and storms are in the offing with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Elsa pulls away quickly Wednesday and becomes an issue for the west coast of Florida and Big Bend region. Our rain chances drop to about 40% with warmer highs near 90.

The forecast remains consistent late this week and weekend with highs in the low 90s and rain chances around 30-40%.