Rainy Wednesday Across South Florida Ahead of Slight Cool Down

Most of South Florida will be dealing with dodging raindrops Wednesday, but a slight drop in temperatures could be the reward.

Our weak front has pushed south of us, but we still have some lingering showers with a north breeze Wednesday. This combination should keep our temperatures down as highs will struggle to hit the low 70s.

The rain should be out of here by late Wednesday afternoon with clearing skies overnight. If we indeed clear out fast enough, we could see some 50s to start the day on Thursday. Look for more sunshine Thursday in general with highs pushing back to the upper 70s.

Winds will turn to the east again by Friday and this may bring a few showers back into the mix. A new front will approach South Florida and shower chances pick up a little more this weekend, especially on Sunday.

Another slight cool-down is in store for us early next week with morning numbers in the 50s and afternoon highs in the mid-70s.

