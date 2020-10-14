Rapper Pooh Shiesty Arrested in Bay Harbor Islands Double Shooting

A well-known rapper has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Bay Harbor Islands that left two men hospitalized, police said.

Rapper Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, is facing charges including armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon doing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and theft, Bay Harbor Islands Police said.

Williams, 20, was booked into jail Tuesday evening after agreeing to surrender to police, officials said. Attorney information wasn't available.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Arrest warrants were issued for Williams and two other suspects following the Friday afternoon shooting at a condo parking lot at 9700 E. Bay Harbor Drive.

According to an arrest report, one of the victims said they had met Williams at the location to sell the rapper a pair of Air Jordan 4 shoes. The other victim said they were meeting with the rapper to sell him marijuana and receive a payment for a lime green McClaren they had rented to him, the report said.

One of the victims said he was speaking with Williams in Williams' car when two men got out of another vehicle and approached the car with guns, the report said.

The victim said Williams told him to get out of the car and as he was getting out, he was shot in the buttocks, the report said.

The second victim said he was walking ack to his car when he heard two shots and fell to the ground, the report said.

"Victim 2 stated that he turned and looked at Pooh Shiesty who was in the driver's side of the McClaren and Pooh Shiesty pointed an assault rife at him and said 'Don't try it, don't try it,' before driving away," the report said.

One of the victims was able to drive them both to a nearby hospital for treatment, the report said.

The report said Williams fled the scene in the McClaren but left behind a Louis Vuitton bag full of cash. Detectives searched Shiesty's Instagram account and found photos of him posing with the McClaren, another of him with the Louis Vuitton bag, and another of him showing cash including a hundred dollar bill whose serial number matched one of the bills found in the bag at the scene, the report said.

Police said the two other suspects are believed to have fled the area.

Shiesty, whose address in the arrest report is in Tennessee, is signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records and has more than 670,000 Instagram followers.