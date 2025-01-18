Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine sues LA Fitness for $1M over brutal gym attack

Rapper Tekashi6ix9ine is suing LA Fitness for $1 million in damages, alleging the gym failed to protect him when he was brutally attacked at a Palm Beach County location back in 2023.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday and names Fitness International LLC., which operates LA Fitness, as the defendant.

On March 21, 2023, 6ix9nine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was attacked in the locker room by three men at the LA Fitness in Lake Worth. The assault left the rapper hospitalized with several injuries.

The lawsuit alleges the defendant "knew or should have known that LA Fitness was located in an area where crime statistics, including violent crime had increased substantially in recent years. Defendant had a duty to adopt and implement reasonable security measures commensurate with all attendant circumstances, including the prevalence of criminal activity at LA Fitness and the surrounding area."

Viral cellphone video showed the rapper on the floor of the locker room while three men kicked him. Another cellphone video showed 6ix9ine appearing to reenter the gym after the attack, with no shoes on and blood dripping down his face.

Three men were arrested in connection with the attack, including high-ranking Latin Kings gang member Rafael Medina.

"Hernandez was brutally beaten, assaulted and robbed, suffered bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, disability, loss of the capacity of the enjoyment of life, medical care and treatment expense, humiliation, and loss or income and earning capacity," the lawsuit read. "The losses are either permanent or continuing and Hernandez will suffer losses in the future."

NBC6 has reached out to LA Fitness for a statement.