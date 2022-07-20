Rapper's Niece Identified as Teen Girl Killed in Miami Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in a northwest Miami neighborhood that killed the niece of a South Florida rapper and sent two people to the hospital early Wednesday.

Officers arrived at the scene just after midnight in the 1300 block of Northwest 62nd Lane, where officers found a female with a gunshot wound and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police identified her as 17-year-old Toni Chester, who is also known as Baby Suga and the niece of South Florida rapper Trina.

Two other victims, identified as men in their mid-20s, were brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds and are both listed in stable condition.

Footage from the scene showed a Mercedes SUV with multiple bullet holes in its side and the back window shot out. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Officials have not released details on what led to the shooting and said the motive remains under investigation.

