Real-Time Map: Find Out Where There Are Damages, Floods and Sewer Concerns Near You

Communities in South Florida are still reeling after historic storms last week dumped an unprecedented amount of rain. Many were left wondering what to do and how to help.

As residents across the Fort Lauderdale area assess the damages, many have been left with questions on how best to tackle the aftermath.

At this time the City of Fort Lauderdale is reporting 473 homes with major damage, meaning homeowners got 18 inches or more of water inside the residence. Another 147 homes reportedly had minor damages.

Are you or someone you know living in the affected area?

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Take a look at the real-time map below to see if there are any hazard reports near you.