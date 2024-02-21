15.5 million Toshiba laptop adapters recalled after hundreds overheat and catch fire

More than 15 million Toshiba laptop AC adapters are being recalled because they can overheat and spark a fire, posing a burn risk, according to a notice published Wednesday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Dynabook, the firm formerly known as Toshiba, said has received 679 reports of the recalled adapters overheating, catching on fire or melting, with 43 of those resulting in minor burn injuries.

The impacted adapters were sold separately and with Toshiba brand laptops at stores nationwide and at Toshiba.com between April 2008 and April 2014.

The recalled adapters are black and have date codes between April 2008 through December 2012 in either a year-month date format — for example April 2008 is "0804" — or a week-year date format — for example week 15 of 2008 is "0815."

Recalled Toshiba AC adapter. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

To see the full list of recalled model and serial numbers click here or search for your model here.

Anyone with an impacted adapter is urged to stop using it immediately and contact Dynabook Americas for a free replacement.

To contact Dynabook Americas and see instructions on getting a replacement, consumers should visit https://support.dynabook.com/axx2024 and send a photo of their adapter with the cord cut to dba-acadapter2024@dynabook.com.