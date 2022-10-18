Nestlé Toll House is recalling one of its ready-to-bake cookie dough products after some consumers reported finding small white plastic pieces, the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.

The recall affects Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling packages sold in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico between June 2022 and September 2022.

The company said only the Fudge Filling variety was impacted and that no other products were affected, including other types of ready-to-bake dough. No illnesses or injuries were reported.

Anyone who purchased the product can return it to the store where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

No one should consume the product, the company said,

For any further details or help, consumers can contact Nestlé at 800-681-1676 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.