More than 2,000 pounds of ground beef burgers are being recalled after consumers complained of "rubber-like" material in the patties, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Illinois-based Weinstein Wholesale Meats is recalling approximately 2,122 pounds of raw ground beef burger products that may have been contaminated with a foreign material, "specifically pieces of white neoprene."

The recalled beef was produced on March 14, 2023 and sold nationwide. The recalled product came in 10.7-ounce packages labeled "100% Grass Fed & Finished Beef Burger Patties, 85% Lean/ 15% Fat." It also bears the established number "Est. 6987" inside the USDA mark of inspection

The recall was initiated after several customers reported finding a white, "rubber-like" material during preparation.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

There have been no reported adverse reactions from consuming the beef. The USDA advised consumers concerned about an injury or illness to contact their healthcare provider.

Customers who have the recalled product in their freezer or fridge should immediately throw it away or return the item.