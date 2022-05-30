Remnants of Pacific's Hurricane Agatha Could Bring Heavy Rain to Florida

Forecasters are keeping an eye on an area of low pressure that could develop in the Gulf of Mexico related to the remnants of Hurricane Agatha in the Pacific and has the potential to bring heavy rain to Florida by the weekend.

Agatha became the first hurricane of the Pacific season on Sunday not far from Mexico's southern coast and was expected to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane sometime Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

According to the NHC, a large and complex area of low pressure is expected to develop across Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula, and the southwest Gulf of Mexico in a few days, partially related to the remnants of Agatha.

8 AM EDT May 30- There is a medium chance of development by late this week from a large and complex low pressure area that is expected to develop over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, Yucatan Peninsula, and the northwest Caribbean Sea. Follow the latest at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/U4sv9Rg42G — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 30, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Some gradual development is possible within this system in the far southwest Gulf of Mexico around mid-week or in the northwest Caribbean by the latter part of this week as it drifts eastward or northeastward," the Hurricane Center said in Monday's tropical weather outlook.

The Hurricane Center is giving the system a 40% chance of development in the next five days in an area well to the south of Florida.

Regardless of whether it develops, heavy rain is possible in Florida by the weekend.

Note: EPAC #hurricane. Remnants possibly a heavy rain producer for #Florida — including already-soaked #Miami — for the upcoming weekend. Unlikely to be a purely tropical system



Focus should be on the rain & flooding potential, not a potential windstorm. I’m on @nbc6 Wednesday https://t.co/aW1PWeJT3M — John Morales (@JohnMoralesTV) May 30, 2022