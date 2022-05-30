Remnants of Pacific's Hurricane Agatha Could Bring Heavy Rain to Florida

Forecasters are keeping an eye on an area of low pressure that could develop in the Gulf of Mexico related to the remnants of Hurricane Agatha in the Pacific and has the potential to bring heavy rain to Florida by the weekend.
Agatha became the first hurricane of the Pacific season on Sunday not far from Mexico's southern coast and was expected to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane sometime Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
According to the NHC, a large and complex area of low pressure is expected to develop across Central America, the Yucatan Peninsula, and the southwest Gulf of Mexico in a few days, partially related to the remnants of Agatha.
"Some gradual development is possible within this system in the far southwest Gulf of Mexico around mid-week or in the northwest Caribbean by the latter part of this week as it drifts eastward or northeastward," the Hurricane Center said in Monday's tropical weather outlook.
The Hurricane Center is giving the system a 40% chance of development in the next five days in an area well to the south of Florida.
Regardless of whether it develops, heavy rain is possible in Florida by the weekend.
