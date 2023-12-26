Renovations underway at Miami International Airport during holiday travel rush

As travelers navigate through Miami International Airport during one of the busiest times of the year, many are finding elevators, escalators, and people movers out of service.

"At the moment, we have about 50 elevators, escalators, and moving walkways down, that’s less than 10 percent of all of the units we have in the airport 617 units," said Greg Chin, the Communications Director for the Miami Dade Aviation Department.

Chin explained there is a plan in place to renovate these units over a 10-year period.

"An average of 30 to 40 a year,” Chin said.

This renovation plan received a significant boost in July when the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners approved a contract for over $600 million.

"These are part of our improvement plans for the airport. We know that at times of these units to be down, it takes almost a year to replace these units," said Chin, emphasizing the extensive work required.

Elevators are a priority in the renovation efforts, addressing an important ADA compliance issue.

However, the problems don't end there. The airport's Skytrain, a critical component of transportation within Concourse D, has been out of service since mid-September due to concrete damage.

According to Chin, the airport expects the Skytrain will be 75% operational by the first half of next year

“Between stations two, three, and four will be open, station one that has the more severe damage will take a little longer,” Chin said.

In the meantime, MIA has deployed courtesy trolley services and airside shuttle buses to alleviate some of the inconvenience.

Travelers requiring wheelchair assistance are urged to coordinate with their airlines in advance.

The renovations extend beyond just the transportation units. The airport is also updating passenger loading bridges and public restrooms as part of its comprehensive improvement plan.