Florida

Report highlights mental health, academic challenges for Florida teenage girls

The State of the Florida Girl Report was discussed by the Girl Scouts of southeast Florida and show some disturbing trends. 

By Lena Salzbank

NBC Universal, Inc.

New findings are highlighting some of the challenges young women face across the state of Florida when dealing with mental health, academics and social life. 

The State of the Florida Girl Report was discussed by the Girl Scouts of southeast Florida and shows some disturbing trends. 

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

The report found that 1 in 4 girls have contemplated suicide, which is more than a 60 percent increase over the last 10 years. 

It also shows that 1 in 8 high school girls missed school because they felt unsafe.  

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The findings also touched on academics, showing that 43% of girls score below grade level in English language arts  and 46% of girls in Florida are not meeting academic standards in math. 

“Accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, girls are struggling in the classroom in relationships and internally with mental and emotional health,” said Lisa Johnson, CEO of Girl Scouts Southeast Florida. 

While there were many concerning aspects of the report, there was also good news. 

Local

I-95 47 mins ago

Woman's body found near I-95 on-ramp in Northeast Miami-Dade

Responds 1 hour ago

Why spotting AI-generated videos could be harder than you think

Findings show that teen birth rates have gone down by 50 percent, and that graduation rates among high schools girls are 5 percent higher than boys.

The organization also provided recommendations on how to help girls succeed, which included giving girls other peers to rely on. 

“We know that the best potential for a girls successful future are relationships with supportive adults and committed peer relationships as well,” said Johnson. 

This article tagged under:

Florida
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us