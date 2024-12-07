Report highlights mental health, academic challenges for Florida teenage girls

New findings are highlighting some of the challenges young women face across the state of Florida when dealing with mental health, academics and social life.

The State of the Florida Girl Report was discussed by the Girl Scouts of southeast Florida and shows some disturbing trends.

The report found that 1 in 4 girls have contemplated suicide, which is more than a 60 percent increase over the last 10 years.

It also shows that 1 in 8 high school girls missed school because they felt unsafe.

The findings also touched on academics, showing that 43% of girls score below grade level in English language arts and 46% of girls in Florida are not meeting academic standards in math.

“Accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, girls are struggling in the classroom in relationships and internally with mental and emotional health,” said Lisa Johnson, CEO of Girl Scouts Southeast Florida.

While there were many concerning aspects of the report, there was also good news.

Findings show that teen birth rates have gone down by 50 percent, and that graduation rates among high schools girls are 5 percent higher than boys.

The organization also provided recommendations on how to help girls succeed, which included giving girls other peers to rely on.

“We know that the best potential for a girls successful future are relationships with supportive adults and committed peer relationships as well,” said Johnson.