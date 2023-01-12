Broward

Reported Gas Leak Causes Evacuation of Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines

No fires were reported and all students and staff are safe, according to police

By NBC 6

A reported gas leak Thursday morning caused the evacuation of a high school in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police said Flanagan High School, located near Taft Street and Northwest 129th Avenue, was evacuated while Fire Rescue crews investigated reported of a "smell of gas" coming from the school's cafeteria.

