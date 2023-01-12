Reported Gas Leak Causes Evacuation of Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines

A reported gas leak Thursday morning caused the evacuation of a high school in Pembroke Pines.
Pembroke Pines Police said Flanagan High School, located near Taft Street and Northwest 129th Avenue, was evacuated while Fire Rescue crews investigated reported of a "smell of gas" coming from the school's cafeteria.
No fires were reported and all students and staff are safe, according to police.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.