Reported Gas Leak Causes Evacuation of Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines

A reported gas leak Thursday morning caused the evacuation of a high school in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police said Flanagan High School, located near Taft Street and Northwest 129th Avenue, was evacuated while Fire Rescue crews investigated reported of a "smell of gas" coming from the school's cafeteria.

SCHOOL ADVISORY: Flanagan High School has been temporarily evacuated as Pembroke Pines Fire-Rescue investigates a reported smell of gas coming from the school cafeteria.



There are no active fires; all of the students and staff are safe.

No fires were reported and all students and staff are safe, according to police.