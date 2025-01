A 100-foot yacht that caught on fire in Fort Lauderdale Saturday prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 2301 Southeast 17th Street after there was a fire in the boat's engine room.

Video released by fire rescue showed crews quickly working to extinguish the flames.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

No injuries were reported