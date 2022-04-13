Rescue Team Works to Extract People From War-Torn Ukraine

You’ve heard the harrowing stories of Ukrainians fleeing their country amid the onslaught of Russian tanks and troops.

But imagine if you’re a helpless newborn or a retired American paratrooper now trapped with a sick wife behind what has now become enemy lines. Where do you turn?

Many turn to Project Dynamo and a Florida man named Bryan Stern who’s willing to dodge Ukraine's death and destruction to get people to safety.

Another nonprofit, South Florida's Kingsman Philanthropic, raises money to fund rescue operations. All of these ex-military guys are volunteers doing this dedicated and dangerous work.

You can support Project Dynamo or Kingsman Philanthropic by going to their websites because they say more Americans who remain trapped in Ukraine need to be rescued.