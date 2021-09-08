Residents Displaced After Partial Ceiling Collapse in Miami Gardens

Several residents were displaced Wednesday after heavy rain caused the ceiling to collapse at a Miami Gardens apartment building.

The collapse happened at the West Garden Villas on 177th Street.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Residents say crews working on the roof when heavy rain brought down the ceiling into the apartments below.

Beds, clothes and other property were completely soaked by the water.

"As soon as we came home, water was everywhere. It was leaking from the bedroom to the bathroom, in the front, where we eat," said resident Anotte Laeus.

Residents weren't allowed to go back into the building and power was cut off.

Residents were given $280 to spend for two nights at a hotel while crews make repairs.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.