Residents may have to find temporary housing after Sunrise condo buildings deemed unsafe

Time is running out for crews to finish work at a Sunrise neighborhood before residents are forced out. The city deemed some buildings unsafe because of structural problems.

Those residents will have to find somewhere else to stay if the repairs are not done by Monday.

The city put up notices at Grenadier Lakes at Welleby Friday deeming some of the condo buildings unsafe after a report from an independent engineer identified structural deficiencies in some of the buildings.

The condo association hired a contractor to install temporary supports to the building, but if the work isn't done by noon Monday, many people will have to find temporary housing until the work is complete and approved by the HOA's engineer.

Bailey Harris got the news while she was at work.

“This has probably been one of the most emotionally overwhelming things I have ever had to deal with in my entire life,” Harris said. “I left work, and immediately got emotional because I realized I might lose everything.”

Carmen Rivera-Ellerman says she has nowhere to go.

“Where are we going to go? Is the city going to take us in? Are they going to provide shelter for us?" she said.

Late Friday night, crews were in the neighborhood installing the temporary shoring. Their goal and hope is to have the work finished by Saturday afternoon.

Fadi Tabash with Titan Roofing and Construction says they have 11 buildings to work on.

Homeowners say they also have concerns that they're paying higher HOA fees but aren't seeing the results.

“What's happening with our money,” Rivera-Ellerman asked. “I will continue to fight even if it cost my life but I'm not giving up my home.”

“I really do think this has been a manipulation tactic and we don't really know where our money is going because it's obviously not going back into this community,” Harris said.

The HOA president sent NBC6 a statement Friday night. Part of it says, “This is a safety issue that was not caused by me. It takes years and years of neglect to get to this point."

When it comes to money, she went on to say, “Since 2002 Grenadier Lakes at Welleby has been and continues to be in deficit. The residents cannot blame me nor the management company for this situation or the money missing from prior years.”

City staff says they will connect people with resources if they are forced to move out Monday.

NBC6 reached out to management company, West Broward Community Management, but didn't hear back from them.