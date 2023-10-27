Officers pull retired MDPD lieutenant from roof after hours-long SWAT standoff

Dramatic cellphone video shows the moment officers pulled a retired Miami-Dade Police lieutenant from the roof of a home Friday after she allegedly shot at her boyfriend and barricaded herself for nearly 14 hours.

Officers responded before 6:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of Southwest 282nd Street and 167th Avenue to reports of a shooting, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police officials said Evelyn Fernandez, 44, got into a disagreement with her ex-boyfriend, who is also a former law enforcement officer. She allegedly shot at him but missed and hit his car instead.

Police said she then fled the scene. There were no reported injuries.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Throughout the investigation, police discovered she was barricaded inside another home in the area of Southwest 174th Street and 142nd Place. Officials said it's unclear who the home belonged to.

The Miami-Dade Priority Response Team and Special Response Team responded to the barricade. Cellphone video from the scene shows officers going up in a heavily armored lift to take Fernandez out of the house's attic. The front of the house was heavily damaged by police during the nearly 14-hour standoff, and debris landed on a car parked in front.

At some point, shots were fired inside the home, but no one was hurt. Officials said Fernandez resisted arrest until they put her in handcuffs. It's currently unclear what charges she will be facing.

“It is a very difficult situation to come to the scenes," said Rosanna Cordero-Stutz, assistant director of Miami-Dade Police. "We try to use all of our resources at our disposal, understanding that we have a victim who suffered, who was shot at, and could have been killed. Understanding that this was a retired law-enforcement, who was the subject as well as a victim who was a law enforcement officer."

In 2016, Fernandez was arrested and charged with one count of burglary to an unoccupied structure and one count of criminal mischief valued at over $1,000.

She was released on bond and ordered to stay away from then-boyfriend former Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Alvarez. Those charges were dismissed two months later.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.