Tremendous progress, but still a long way to go for lobster diver hit by boat propeller

It looked hopeless two weeks ago.

Twenty-year-old Sean Bender had massive injuries to his arm, neck, and head. A boat propeller gashed Bender as he was snorkeling for lobster in the Keys – he sank to the bottom, his father pulled him up from the sea floor, and the race was on to save his life.

“It was catastrophic, with his injuries,” said Sean’s mother, Jill Bender, at a news conference Friday.

“I want to call it a miracle, but I can’t take away what the doctors have done, they are the miracle workers,” added Sean’s dad, Steve Bender.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The Benders spoke at a news conference held at Jackson South Medical Center, where Sean was flown via air rescue on July 24. Swift action by Steve Bender, other bystanders, and first responders kept Sean alive to that point.

“I’m not gonna lie, it’s not easy, I have nightmares, I replay that moment, many, many times,” Steve Bender said.

“The beginning days were really, really scary and we didn’t know if our son was going to survive or if he was going to be a vegetable, or if he was going to lose his arm,” Jill Bender added.

But with youth on his side, after multiple life-saving surgeries, the healing started.

“He started moving his feet, and within a couple of days, he could answer our questions,” Jill Bender said.

“You want every single one of your patients to have the results that Sean has, that’s always the goal, to have the best recovery possible,” said neurosurgeon Dr. Michael Monterey.

“He’s able to walk with his physical therapist, and we still have a long road to recovery, but I feel in my heart the most significant parts of him are going to be there,” Jill Bender said.

Sean is a student at the University of Tampa. His doctors say despite the traumatic brain injury, his cognitive function is returning. His parents say he’s talking, reading, and singing.

“I was playing some music for him, and I was playing some CCR because he likes classic rock, and he was singing to it, it was so special,” Jill Bender said. “And I knew then, I knew then that Sean was there, I knew it inside, that he was gonna be there.”

Mom and dad are optimistic, but they’re not wearing blinders.

“Our son’s gonna be in the news for a couple of days, maybe a little longer, but he’s gonna be with us with these injuries for the rest of his life, and that’s our new reality, and we’re there for him and we’ll stay strong for him, and I know he’s gonna inspire us,” Steve Bender said.

Sean will need years of therapy. His parents hope that by speaking out, they are helping send a message about the vital importance of boating safety.