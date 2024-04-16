Rollover crash in Julia Tuttle Cswy causing heavy traffic

A rollover crash was reported near the entrance of Julia Tuttle Cswy, causing heavy traffic and affecting drivers trying to enter Miami Beach through the bridge.

Traffic delays are expected after a crash in Miami-Dade County on I-195 East, at US-1 and Biscayne Blvd, left two right lanes blocked.

Chopper 6 was over the scene; footage showed a black SUV on its back and a red van next to it as police assessed the scene on the side of the road.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, a 62-year-old man had minor injuries to his hand and was transported to Mt. Sinai hospital in stable condition.

NBC6 has reached out to Miami Police for more information.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.