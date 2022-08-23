Ryder Trauma Center Celebrates 30 Years of Saving Lives in South Florida

Tuesday, Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center celebrated 30 years of being a hub for saving lives in South Florida. The facility in downtown Miami is known worldwide as the U.S. Army's only training center and the designated hospital to treat the President of the United States.

"For the past three decades, Ryder Trauma has been one of Jackson's cornerstone's and coveted as one of the world's leading trauma centers," said Jackson Health Systems CEO Carlos Migoya.

Ryder Trauma Center opened its doors on August 3, 1992 - just weeks before Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida.

"In the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew, we all began to realize why a level one trauma center was important," said Ryder Systems CEO Robert Sanchez.

The trauma center was essential to treating victims after Andrew. It continues to treat an average of 4,000 patients a year.

"I don't think there's anyone in this community who doesn't know someone who was impacted by the Ryder Trauma Center," said Sanchez. "My sister and nieces and nephews were in a terrible accident years ago. They were small kids, they were airlifted here and saved by this team."

"I was brought here after a cycling accident, and if I wasn't brought here I'd like to say I would have lost my right hand," added Migoya.

One former patient who attended Tuesday's event shared his story of being able to walk again after his legs were caught in a boat propeller.

"I wasn't going to make it. When I saw my wife, I told her I love her," said Jonathan Cruz. "But I never thought I'd be here...and standing."

Ryder Trauma Center has also become a place where young doctors are trained to go out into the world and help others in crisis in places like Haiti, Ukraine and Israel.

"Every patient that comes through these doors has the best chance of survival during their hardest times," said Migoya.