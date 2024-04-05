S.C. police officer suspended after son accidentally shoots himself in North Miami Beach

A man who was arrested after his young son accidentally shot himself at a North Miami Beach home is a police officer in South Carolina who has been suspended, officials said.

Peter Rodler Tidot, 29, was arrested Wednesday on child neglect causing great bodily harm and culpable negligence charges, an arrest report said.

Tidot is a police officer in Columbia, South Carolina, and has been placed on "investigatory suspension" following the shooting, the department said Friday.

Miami-Dade Corrections Peter Rodler Tidot

The department said Tidot's duty weapon was "improperly secured and loaded" when his 4-year-old son shot himself in the head.

The incident happened at a home in the 17200 block of Northeast 2nd Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers found the child with a gunshot wound to his head, and he was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital for treatment.

Tidot was arrested and booked into jail.

"We are praying for the speedy recovery of the child and everyone impacted by the incredibly unfortunate incident. Let this serve as a reminder about the importance of gun safety and proper gun storage," Columbia Police Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook said in a statement.

Tidot has been with the department since April 2023.