Safety Measures Enacted on Rickenbacker Causeway After Latest Deadly Bike Crash

After the latest deadly crash involving cyclists on the Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami-Dade County began the process of trying to make roadways safer for those on two wheels as well as four wheels.

Barriers were in the process of being placed along sections of the roadway, a decision made earlier this week and announced by county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The measures come close to one week after Yaudys Vera, 48, and Ogniana Reyes, 46, were killed after they were struck by a Jeep just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses said a number of people rushed to try to help, but the cyclists' injuries were too severe.

"He ran them over...killed them instantly," witness Biagio Mazzeo said. "It's really, really sad."

According to the crash report released Friday, the 42-year-old driver of the Jeep was "inattentive" and "asleep or fatigued" at the time of the crash.

At a Tuesday meeting, county commissioners discussed a variety of ideas, but all agreed that immediate action needs to be taken to improve safety for cyclists, especially on the Rickenbacker.

“Everybody was on one page on what can we do now,” said Commissioner Joe Martinez. “That’s where there's been a consensus.”

The commissioners agreed to direct the mayor’s administration to come up with a plan and specific ideas to bring to the transportation committee meeting for discussion in the upcoming weeks.

“The cyclists that died this weekend were in the bike lane,” said Commissioner Raquel Regalado. “If we cannot protect our bike lanes, then we need to stop promulgate bike lanes.”