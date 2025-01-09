Miami Gardens

Safety preparations underway for Capital One Orange Bowl as Notre Dame and Penn State meet for semifinals

Following multiple events across the country that have ended in tragedy, law enforcement said they are confident that Thursday night's game will go smoothly

By Steve Litz

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several safety measures are being put in place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens as Notre Dame and Penn State face off in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Following multiple events across the country that have ended in tragedy, law enforcement said they are confident that Thursday night's game will go smoothly.

A total of 16 explosive-sniffing K9 units will survey the stadium.

"Some that will actually walk through the crowds to pick up odor at a distance and then we have them, which are detection, anything that coming through, packages, carts, all that," said Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Deputy Pedro Villalonga.

In anticipation of the College Football semifinals, several fans across the country are making their way to South Florida.

The Hard Rock Stadium seats about 65,00 people.

Kickoff for the game starts at 7:30 p.m.

To learn how to watch the game, click here.

