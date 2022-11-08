Salazar Tops Taddeo in South Florida's District 27 Race, NBC News Projects

Republican Maria Elvira Salazar will be keeping her South Florida congressional seat after defeating Democrat Annette Taddeo Tuesday.

With more than 80% of the vote in, Salazar was the projected winner over Taddeo, NBC News reported.

The District 27 race was believed to be one of the most competitive in the state heading into Election Day.

Salazar has been serving her first term in the district after defeating Democrat Donna Shalala in November 2020. Shalala had defeated Salazar for the seat in 2018.

Taddeo successfully flipped Florida's Senate District 40 from Red to Blue in 2017. She ran in the Democratic primary race for Florida governor this year but dropped out to run for the District 27 seat.

District 27 spreads from Miami west to the Florida's Turnpike, then south to Cutler Bay.

The race was nasty from the beginning, with both Salazar and Taddeo labeling each other a socialist in campaign ads.

Salazar had pleged to work across the aisle to get legislation passed.

""We Republicans would love to have a Democratic party that we can sit with and negotiate with the different bills that are presented in Congress and be able to pass them in a bipartisan way," she said earlier Tuesday.