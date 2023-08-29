Sand distributions in South Florida ahead of Hurricane Idalia effects

Storm preparations are in full swing across Florida, as Hurricane Idalia makes its way to the state.

Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday morning, as it continues to barrel toward Florida's Gulf coast.

There is risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds, and although South Florida is not in the direct path -- residents are still bracing for some significant impacts.

The National Hurricane Center estimates Fort Lauderdale will receive four inches of rain over the next five days due to Idalia.

"Intense rainstorms or microbursts from the outer bands of Idalia can result in large amounts of rain falling quickly," said the City of Fort Lauderdale in its Storm Update Monday evening. "This could result in ponding water on the roadways."

Fort Lauderdale is hosting a sandbag distribution Tuesday, August 29th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Mills Pond Park (2201 NW 9th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311).

There will reportedly be staff present to assist on site. Proof of residency is required.